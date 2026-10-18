Tamil Nadu: Festive rush burns a hole in passengers’ pockets as omni bus fares soar to Rs 4,500

MADURAI: Despite warnings from the State Transport department against overcharging, several private omni bus operators are allegedly charging more than double the usual fares ahead of Ayudha Pooja, leaving passengers with little choice but to pay hefty price to reach their hometowns.

Passengers travelling between major cities, including Chennai and Madurai, have complained that ticket prices have surged to as much as Rs 4,500.

The Transport Department has announced the formation of special teams across Tamil Nadu to monitor fares and warned of stringent action against operators collecting excess amounts. However, a check by TNIE on popular online ticket booking platforms found that some operators were charging up to Rs 3,999 for tickets, particularly for journeys scheduled three days before and after Ayudha Pooja.

Speaking to TNIE, M Shann, a native of Madurai working in Chennai, said some private operators were charging up to Rs 3,999 for an AC sleeper ticket through online platforms. “If we go directly to the bus stand without booking in advance, they demand as much as Rs 4,500 for the same seat," he alleged.

All Omni Bus Owners Association president A Anbalagan said around 4,000 private buses operated across Tamil Nadu. “At present, we fix our own fare structure and have submitted it to the Transport Department for reference,” he said. He added that passengers charged excessive fares could lodge complaints by calling 044-4287 0117 or emailing allomnibusowners@gmail.com.

An office-bearer of the Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association (TNBOA) said the association had around 400 members, including inter-State operators, and that its fare tariff was available on its website.

Passengers facing overcharging could contact the association at 98403 50066 or email info@tnboa.in. “We will take the necessary steps to refund the excess amount,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Transport Department official said enforcement teams conducted special inspections during festival periods, in addition to routine checks, to ensure compliance with traffic rules, vehicle regulations and road safety norms. The official added that the department had not received any complaints of overcharging so far.