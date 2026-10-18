Thick foam chokes Thirumanimutharu River in Salem as farmers allege untreated effluent discharge

SALEM: Thick layers of foam have accumulated along stretches of the Thirumanimutharu River in Salem after three days of rainfall, with farmers and environmental activists alleging that untreated effluent discharge from dyeing units during heavy rains has worsened the pollution. The recurring problem has raised concerns about the water body's condition and its impact on agriculture, livestock, and people living along its course.

The river originates in the Salem region and flows through urban and semi-urban areas before joining the Cauvery at Nanjai Edayar village. With multiple feeder streams along its course, the river is an important source of water for agricultural lands nearby. However, pollution has increasingly affected the quality of water, with farmers alleging the problem is exacerbated during heavy rainfall.

K Thangavel, a Salem farmer, said complaints failed to bring a lasting solution, with effluent discharge intensifying during heavy rains, leaving thick layers of foam in the river. "Livestock rearing is a major livelihood along the river, and the polluted water threatens both animals and people. The river is clean near Yercaud's foothills but becomes heavily polluted as it flows through Salem, affecting farmers there and in Namakkal," he said.

M Thangaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Natural Farmers' Association, said farmers' groups had highlighted the issue for the past two decades, but river pollution continued. "If the problem is not addressed soon, we are considering organising a protest to demand action. Strict enforcement and continuous monitoring are necessary to prevent effluents from entering the river, especially in areas such as Erumapalayam, where dyeing units operate," he said.