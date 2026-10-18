Tiger reserve officials of TN, Karnataka and Kerala meet to discuss coordinated efforts

NILGIRIS: As part of efforts to strengthen communication and protect forests and wildlife across three states, officials heading tiger reserves in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu met at the Theppakkadu Reception Centre in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris district on Saturday to discuss measures for better interstate coordination.

The meeting, held in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), was the first such meeting this year in Tamil Nadu. It lasted more than three hours. Similar meetings will be held in Kerala and Karnataka in the coming months.

One of the key decisions was to create a WhatsApp group comprising field directors, deputy directors, biologists and range officers to facilitate the swift sharing of information on forest fires, wildlife diseases and poaching incidents etc.

"Currently, we are creating fire lines along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala and Tamil Nadu-Karnataka borders ahead of the summer season. Officials and staff in Kerala and Karnataka are also creating fire lines on their respective sides to protect forests and wildlife. During Saturday's meeting, we discussed the possibility of creating a common fire line along the interstate boundaries," said an MTR official who participated in the meeting.