TN government was warned of power demand rise in July: Officials

CHENNAI: Senior officials of the state power utility told TNIE that they had warned the Tamil Nadu government, as early as July, that electricity demand could go up, but the warnings were allegedly ignored, forcing the state to now pay up to Rs 37 per unit for emergency power.

The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) floated tenders to procure power for the period from October 12 to 31 only on October 6; by then, cheaper power available in the market had already been secured by other states. For instance, Andhra Pradesh finalised a short-term power purchase agreement on September 9, securing power at Rs 16-Rs 20 per unit for October.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has finalised agreements to procure 1,000 MW of power at Rs 35 per unit from October 15 to 31. The power will be used only during evening peak hours and midnight hours. Recently, Electricity Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar said that the procurement was expected to increase the power utility’s expenditure by around Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 crore a day.