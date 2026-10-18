TNIE Impact: Bharathiar University reopens canteen

COIMBATORE: After a gap of three months, the Bharathiar University administration reopened the canteen on Friday.

Students and faculty members welcomed the move and urged the university to ensure that the canteen operates continuously.

The move came after TNIE published a report on October 2, titled, 'Contract ends, BU eatery closed for two months'.

According to sources from the university, the canteen closed after the contract ended three months ago. A tender was floated to appoint a new operator, but the contractor did not open the canteen. In particular, the contractor allegedly cooked and served food to private parties using the canteen premises.

Due to this, students, teaching faculty, office staff and employees struggled to get tea, snacks and food. They were forced to go outside campus to bakeries and hotels, 500 metres away. After opposition from all sides, the canteen has now reopened for use, sources added.