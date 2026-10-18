VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan rules out contesting bypoll from Tiruchy East

TIRUCHY: VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday ruled out contesting the bye-election to the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency.

Dismissing reports about his candidature as rumours, Thirumavalavan told reporters at the Tiruchy international airport, “I have previously also made it clear that I will not contest the bye-election, and I remain firm in that stand.”

On the rising prices of essential commodities, he said both the union and state governments should take responsibility for controlling inflation, which affects poorer sections of the society. He said rising rice prices are hitting the poor hard and called for measures to ease the burden on ordinary households. Commenting on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s discussions with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart on interlinking rivers, Thirumavalavan said the proposal is a long-term project that requires careful consideration of its environmental consequences.

On the delimitation of constituencies, he reiterated the VCK’s position that the existing number of Lok Sabha seats should remain unchanged, arguing any increase would not serve the interests of the country or democracy.