137 kg meth seizure: Rs 10 lakh cash seized, four remanded to custody in TN

NAGAPATTINAM: Four persons, including a former TVK functionary, who were arrested in connection with seizure of 137 kg methamphetamine in Nagapattinam, were remanded to judicial custody in the Nagapattinam district jail on Saturday night.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized the contraband during an operation on October 16 and 17, allegedly meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka through mid-sea transfer.

The suspects have been identified as N Boobalan (42), a lawyer from Chinthamani and former member of TVK who was expelled by the party after the incident, J Suganathan (27), a lodge operator from Velankanni who hails from Prathaparamaapuram, D Sathish (30), and G Manikandan.