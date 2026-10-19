A year on, Panjappur truck terminal remains unused

TIRUCHY: More than a year has passed since the Panjappur truck terminal was inaugurated, but it remains unused as construction of the wholesale vegetable and fruit market that is taking place nearby has not been completed. The city corporation is spending Rs 12.6 lakh every three months on maintenance of facility.

Meanwhile, heavy vehicles continue to be parked along the Madurai-Tiruchy National Highway, creating traffic problems and increasing the risk of accidents, particularly at night. The situation has raised questions about why the terminal cannot be used as parking lot for these vehicles.

Construction of the wholesale market was taken up in May 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 236 crore. The market construction is likely to get completed three months later and it may take some more time for it to become operational. Until then, the corporation may have to continue spending money on maintaining unused terminal.

Several councillors criticised the maintenance expenditure. Speaking to TNIE, Ward 20 councillor LIC K Shankar (Independent ) said, “The terminal is not generating revenue despite being built more than a year ago. But the corporation has to spend its funds on its maintenance. Although the project is useful, keeping it unused for so long shows poor planning.”