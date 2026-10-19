Don’t allow resorts in Anaikatti without licence to operate: Madras HC

COIMBATORE: A special bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Coimbatore district collector to ensure that applications filed by resorts in and around Anaikatti seeking operational licences are processed by the authorities concerned, and that necessary orders are passed for the same if they are found to have complied with all legal requirements.

Hearing a case filed by a Chennai-based activist who alleged that resorts are operating illegally in and around areas with elephant movement in Anaikatti, the bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and G K Muthukumar also directed the collector to ensure that 13 such properties, which were closed by their respective owners on September 11 for operating illegally, are not used for commercial or other purposes without licence.

The collector, Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, had earlier informed the court that of the 33 resorts inspected, 13 had been closed due to the lack of necessary approvals.