Don’t sell meds sans prescription, chemists told

CHENNAI: With the onset of the northeast monsoon likely to bring about an increase in health complaints, the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association (TNCDA) has instructed pharmacies across the state not to sell medicines for fever, painkillers and other specified drugs without a valid prescription.

The association, which has around 40,000 members across Tamil Nadu, in a circular issued on Saturday directed chemists to advise people with fever to consult a doctor instead of opting to self-medicate.

G Ashok, general secretary of the TNCDA, said the directions are aimed at preventing complications arising from the indiscriminate use of medicines during the “dengue season”. Mentioning such a circular being issued every year, he added that awareness was also raised on the matter during the association’s recent meeting.

The association also instructed district-level bodies to conduct awareness meetings and coordinate with the drugs control and health authorities to prevent the misuse of medicines.