Don’t sell meds sans prescription, chemists told

CHENNAI: With the onset of the northeast monsoon likely to bring about an increase in health complaints, the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association (TNCDA) has instructed pharmacies across the state not to sell medicines for fever, painkillers and other specified drugs without a valid prescription.
The association, which has around 40,000 members across Tamil Nadu, in a circular issued on Saturday directed chemists to advise people with fever to consult a doctor instead of opting to self-medicate.
G Ashok, general secretary of the TNCDA, said the directions are aimed at preventing complications arising from the indiscriminate use of medicines during the “dengue season”. Mentioning such a circular being issued every year, he added that awareness was also raised on the matter during the association’s recent meeting.
The association also instructed district-level bodies to conduct awareness meetings and coordinate with the drugs control and health authorities to prevent the misuse of medicines.
The association in its circular specifically warns against the use of non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), including diclofenac, ibuprofen and nimesulide, for suspected dengue cases, as they can increase the risk of severe bleeding. Health Secretary Darez Ahamed, too, had recently told pharmacists not to hand over such medicines without medical prescription.
The circular also directs members not to sell antibiotics, codeine-containing cough syrups, sedatives, psychotropic substances and other habit-forming drugs without prescription, in accordance with regulations.
Dr Janani Sankar, medical director of the Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, said, “Flu cases have come down but we are now seeing more of dengue and typhoid.”
She advised people not to consume unhygienic food this monsoon and to follow proper hand hygiene. She also insisted on keeping surroundings clean and ensuring no water stagnation, which could turn a breeding ground for the mosquitoes that carry the virus causing dengue.