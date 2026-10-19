DPR for Tambaram 24x7 water supply: 3 firms clear evaluation

CHENNAI: Three firms have cleared the technical evaluation for preparing a revised detailed project report (DPR) for implementing a 24x7 water supply project in six localities of Tambaram corporation under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Their bids are now under financial evaluation.

The firms are CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd in joint venture with VITYA Consultants Pvt Ltd, InfraEn (India) Pvt Ltd, and Forvis Mazars LLP in joint venture with Arshiya Consulting Engineers Pvt Limited.

The project is proposed for Sembakkam, Madambakkam, Chitlapakkam, Thiruneermalai, Perungalathur and Peerkankaranai.

The revised DPR will examine a suitable PPP model covering water treatment, conveyance and distribution from the source, water treatment plant or bulk supply points to consumers through a metered distribution network based on the 24x7 District Metered Area (DMA) concept.