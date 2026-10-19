Egmore-Tiruchy track upgrade to be over next year

CHENNAI: Despite challenges, the engineering works undertaken by the Southern Railway to upgrade the 336.57 kilometre Chennai Egmore-Tiruchy double-line section in order to support train speeds of up to 130 kmph, as against the current limit of 110 kmph, are on track for their scheduled completion by the end of next year. The upgrade is expected to reduce travel time by at least 20 minutes for regular trains and by up to 30 minutes for Vande Bharat and other premium trains operating with fewer stops.
The works include improving train speeds at turnouts, where tracks diverge or merge; eliminating cant deficiency on curves; replacing conventional switches with thick web ones to facilitate faster movement at track junctions; fencing the tracks to prevent cattle intrusion and trespassing; provision of interlocking signalling systems; and replacing level crossings with road overbridges. The existing 52 kg rails have been completely replaced with 60 kg rails.
“Of the total 336.57 km stretch, upgrade works on the 162 km Chennai Egmore-Mundiyambakkam section, near Villupuram, are about 80% complete and are expected to be finished by March next year. Work on the remaining 174.57-km Villupuram-Tiruchy section has just begun and is scheduled for completion by the end of next year,” a railway official said.
The official said the Chengalpattu-Villupuram stretch posed greater engineering challenges in the form of strengthening embankments in areas with loose soil.
“There are at least six locations, spanning around eight kilometres in total, where we faced considerable challenges in strengthening the embankments due to loose soil. These include Karunguzhi, Othivakkam and Olakkur. We have managed to complete the works at these locations. The soil often gets washed away during rains, making the work more challenging,” the official added.
The Chennai Egmore-Villupuram section has 195 track junctions, where conventional switches are being replaced with thick-web switches to facilitate faster train movements. “Most of the engineering works between Chengalpattu and Villupuram have been completed, while works on the Chengalpattu-Chennai Egmore stretch are under way. So far, thick web switches have been installed at 154 points, enabling trains to negotiate track junctions at higher speeds,” the official said.
While about 50 km of the 162-km Chennai-Villupuram section has already been fenced, the works are to be completed for a 112 km track stretch to facilitate operations at 130 kmph, the official added.
The section also has 41 level-crossing (LC) gates. Of these, three are set to be closed following the completion of road overbridges and approval from the district collector. The remaining level crossings will be addressed through approved structures, including road overbridges and limited-use subways, in accordance with railway guidelines.
“As the section is fully equipped with an interlocked signalling system, operating trains at higher speeds does not necessarily require the closure of all level-crossing gates,” the official added.
After completing the works and conducting trials at speeds of up to 143 kmph, the railway will approach the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for approval to raise the permissible speed to 130 kmph. The higher speed limit will be introduced once the requisite approval is obtained.
What track upgradation work entails
Replacing 52 kg rail with 60 kg rail
Eliminating cant deficiency on curves
Replacing conventional switches with thick web ones
Fencing to prevent cattle intrusion and trespassing
Provision of interlocking signalling systems
Replacing level crossing gates with road overbridges