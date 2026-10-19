Egmore-Tiruchy track upgrade to be over next year

CHENNAI: Despite challenges, the engineering works undertaken by the Southern Railway to upgrade the 336.57 kilometre Chennai Egmore-Tiruchy double-line section in order to support train speeds of up to 130 kmph, as against the current limit of 110 kmph, are on track for their scheduled completion by the end of next year. The upgrade is expected to reduce travel time by at least 20 minutes for regular trains and by up to 30 minutes for Vande Bharat and other premium trains operating with fewer stops.

The works include improving train speeds at turnouts, where tracks diverge or merge; eliminating cant deficiency on curves; replacing conventional switches with thick web ones to facilitate faster movement at track junctions; fencing the tracks to prevent cattle intrusion and trespassing; provision of interlocking signalling systems; and replacing level crossings with road overbridges. The existing 52 kg rails have been completely replaced with 60 kg rails.

“Of the total 336.57 km stretch, upgrade works on the 162 km Chennai Egmore-Mundiyambakkam section, near Villupuram, are about 80% complete and are expected to be finished by March next year. Work on the remaining 174.57-km Villupuram-Tiruchy section has just begun and is scheduled for completion by the end of next year,” a railway official said.

The official said the Chengalpattu-Villupuram stretch posed greater engineering challenges in the form of strengthening embankments in areas with loose soil.