Feat of clay: Vellore family preserves decades-old golu dolls for generations

VELLORE: For 25-year-old Malini R, every Navratri golu brings a rush of memories — from fighting with her two brothers to climb the steps and arrange dolls on the topmost row to finding a particular doll in a game of hide-and-seek. As she helps her aunt, Uma Maheshwari, receive guests and give them thamboolam (a gift offered by the hosts to visitors during golu) at her ancestral house near Vellore's Long Bazaar, she remembers her childhood days, when the house used to be vibrant for each day of golu. At this house, keeping golu has been a tradition since the time of Malini's great-grandfather, A S Arunachalam. A majority of the over 500 dolls on display have been preserved for at least 40-50 years now, some even longer.

There is a dedicated room in the house where the family keeps the dolls. "After the day of Ayudha Puja, we bubble wrap each doll and keep it upstairs," said Malini.

Unpacking and packing the dolls require days of effort, as setting up the beams and steps and moving the dolls from upstairs take up one whole day each. Arranging the dolls is a three-person effort, which also requires a day's work. "Some dolls are heavy as they are made of clay. We have to be very careful while moving the items," said 61-year-old Uma. Over the years, the number of dolls on display has gone down; some have also lost colour, which would typically be repainted by Malini.