Green power generated in TN to be tracked every 7 sec from 2027

CHENNAI: Ahead of the next wind season beginning in May 2027, Tamil Nadu’s power utility is looking to step up real-time monitoring of wind and solar power generation by transmitting generation data to the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) every seven seconds.

While officials said this will enable better grid management, wind and solar power generators express concerns over the existing infrastructure’s capacity to adapt to the proposed system and insist that the power utility conduct a trial run as it had originally announced.

An EB official told TNIE that real-time generation data from wind and solar plants would be collected through the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (Scada) system and be shared with the SLDC. The requirement comes under the purview of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Grid Code, 2026, which mandates renewable energy generators to establish real-time connectivity with the SLDC.

“Amid the rising demand for electricity in the state, this is the right time to introduce real-time data collection. At present, generation data is collected once every 15 days or per month through automated meter reading (AMR).

Under the proposed system, data will be collected every seven seconds, enabling better grid management and integration of renewable energy. It will also help the utility manage peak-hour demand more efficiently and avoid costly power purchases,” the official added.