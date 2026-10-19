Haphazard parking on roads chokes traffic at shopping hubs in Madurai

MADURAI: People visiting commercial hubs in the city to shop for festivals face hardship as vehicles parked indiscriminately along the road reduce carriageway and trigger snarls, With a large number of shoppers expected to throng these commercial areas for Deepavali, traffic snarls are likely to intensify unless parking is regulated.

Vilakkuthoon, Keelavasal, Avani Moola Streets and the Masi Streets are among the commercial hubs that witness indiscriminate roadside parking, while the corporation-run two multi-level car parking (MLCP) facilities remain under utilised.

R Rajesh Kannan, a shopper from Thenur said “Commuting on the Onion Market Road from Mahal would taken nearly 15 - 30 minutes because vehicles complete bloc half of the road. The situation is same on Vilakkuthoon and Netaji roads.”

According to sources in the corporation, the MLCP near the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, which can accommodate 800 cars, is fully utilised. However, the one at Periyar bus stand, which can accommodate 226 cars and 4,500 two-wheelers, remains under utilised.

Sources, around 170 car owners have been issued monthly parking passes at the Periyar facility, and only 90 vehicles use it regularly. With substantial space remaining free, the facility can be used to handle the festival rush for which the corporation is planning to coordinate with the police to encourage shoppers visiting Avani Moola Street and adjoining commercial areas to use the Periyar MLCP.