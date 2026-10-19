India’s first dengue vaccination drive begins in Tenkasi

TENKASI: India’s first vaccination drive against dengue, a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, has been launched on a pilot basis at Kadayanallur, a high-incidence town in Tenkasi district.
After launching the drive on Saturday, Health Minister KG Arunraj told reporters that two doses of the vaccine, administered three months apart, would provide 80% protection against dengue.
The use of the vaccine, Qdenga, will be expanded to other parts of the country after assessing its efficacy in Kadayanallur, the minister said.
Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda has manufactured the vaccine.
Arunraj added that two scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research would study the impact of the vaccination in Kadayanallur. “If not treated properly, dengue patients may lose their lives. So far, there has been no vaccination for this disease in India.
A Japan-based private firm has manufactured a single vaccine for four types of dengue fever. Forty countries have approved it, and the World Health Organization has issued a pre-qualification certificate. Brazil has included it in its public health vaccination schedule. In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has approved this vaccine for administration to people aged between four and 60,” the minister said.
He added that while no state in India has started using the vaccine yet, Tamil Nadu has decided to study its impact on a pilot basis.
“The findings of this study in Kadayanallur will serve as a guide for the entire nation. The extension of the dengue vaccine drive to other districts across Tamil Nadu will be announced after a team of officials submits its inspection report,” Arunraj said.