India’s first dengue vaccination drive begins in Tenkasi

TENKASI: India’s first vaccination drive against dengue, a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, has been launched on a pilot basis at Kadayanallur, a high-incidence town in Tenkasi district.

After launching the drive on Saturday, Health Minister KG Arunraj told reporters that two doses of the vaccine, administered three months apart, would provide 80% protection against dengue.

The use of the vaccine, Qdenga, will be expanded to other parts of the country after assessing its efficacy in Kadayanallur, the minister said.

Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda has manufactured the vaccine.

Arunraj added that two scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research would study the impact of the vaccination in Kadayanallur. “If not treated properly, dengue patients may lose their lives. So far, there has been no vaccination for this disease in India.