Kulasai eyes Unesco tag for Dussehra festival, but poor infra a concern

THOOTHUKUDI: The Kulasekarapattinam village is all geared up for the soorasamharam on October 20, when the famed Dussehra festival here climaxes, drawing devotees from across southern India and tourists from various countries.

The Dussehra festival committee has been attempting to gain Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage recognition for the colourful festival, like the spectacular Mysore Dasara, considering its traditional significance and appeal to tourists.

Soorasamharam, conducted at the Kulasekarapattinam beach, is often attended by eight lakh devotees, while more than 12 lakh visit the Mutharamman temple during the 11 days of the festival.

Even though the festival is a major source of income for the Kulasekarapattinam village panchayat, the local infrastructure needs to be improved with necessary roads and shelters for the large influx of devotees.

In 2018, eight lakh devotees were present at the soorasamharam venue, say official sources citing the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

A few officials told TNIE the roads in the Kulasekarapattinam panchayat are narrow and inadequate for lakhs of devotees. Two road stretches are being constructed to provide public access to the temple and beach and also for exit.

Despite the bottlenecks, every year the authorities manage to ensure basic amenities for devotees. Three joint commissioners oversee the management of devotees on the temple premises, beach and at parking lots.