Monsoon rains spark second wave of butterfly migration in western TN

COIMBATORE: A second wave of butterfly migration has been recorded across the western districts of Tamil Nadu, following an earlier movement in mid-September. Large numbers of four species from the Danainae subfamily, Blue Tiger (Tirumala limniace), Dark Blue Tiger (Tirumala septentrionis), Common Crow (Euploea core) and Double-branded Crow (Euploea sylvester), have been spotted across the region.

The current wave, which is larger than the first, gained momentum following fresh northeast monsoon rains and the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon in mid-October. The movement has been recorded in Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, according to members of the Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS).

“Blue Tigers were recorded passing through Rasipuram at a rate of 72 per minute by one of our members, with large numbers heading towards the foothills of the Western Ghats. The westward and south-westward movement is consistent with the pattern expected during the onset of the northeast monsoon. A reverse migration from the Western Ghats towards the plains would generally begin in April or May the following year,” said A Pavendhan, president of TNBS. Members of the Coimbatore Nature Society also assisted TNBS members in observing the migration in Coimbatore district.