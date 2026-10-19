Off the cuff | En vazhi, no fine vazhi

A 45-year-old Chennai motorist took Rajini’s famous route, “En vazhi, thani vazhi,” by accumulating 165 traffic challans without paying a single fine. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP), however, is no longer letting him have his way. E-challan help desks were set up at 15 locations from September 21 to 30 the initiative was later extended until October 15 — to alert and collect pending fines from motorists. Recognising the need for a permanent solution, the GCTP has announced that these help desks will now operate during the first 10 days of every month moving forward. While the motorist remains unfazed by his growing tally, the traffic police have their work cut out. After all, having one’s own way does not mean getting away without paying.
Gautham Selvarajan
Meth-od gone wrong
The arrest of TVK functionary N Boobalan by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence following a `100-crore crystal methamphetamine seizure has dealt a heavy blow to the party’s anti-drug crusade. Seizing the opportunity, DMK chief MK Stalin took a sharp swipe at the TVK, branding it a “Breaking Bad” party. Alluding to the television series where Walter White cooks up blue crystal, Stalin quipped that this ‘real-life protagonist’ had come up with powder instead. Meanwhile, the TVK hit the “delete character” button, expelling Boobalan from the party. Ironically, earlier this year, Boobalan had protested against a Tasmac outlet, even posting a reel set to cinematic BGM.
ENS
Bored room brawl
At a recent monsoon review meeting chaired by PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna, alongside Mayor R Priya and other ministers-in-charge, DMK MLA PK Sekarbabu clashed with TVK MLA Vijay Dhamu. When Dhamu allegedly muttered that the DMK MLA’s speech was “boring,” Sekarbabu hit back from the dais, saying, “If you find it boring, what can I do?” Sekarbabu also clarified that he attended the meeting out of respect for the TVK invitation. Drawing on his formidable electoral record of five wins from six contests, Sekarbabu maintained that he was offering vital, ground-level mitigation strategies ahead of the El Nino effect.
Praveena SA
The phantom protest
The ruling TVK joined the INDIA bloc protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and SIR of electoral rolls. The elephant in the room, according to the protesters, was that the TVK essentially ghosted its own protest. Minister Rajmohan was the only party figure who actually showed up. No other senior leaders were present, and even the TVK flag failed to make a cameo. The protesters felt the minister’s participation was just for show, with some claiming it was a clear attempt to take credit for being there without putting in any effort.
Prabhakar Tamilarasu