Off the cuff | En vazhi, no fine vazhi

A 45-year-old Chennai motorist took Rajini’s famous route, “En vazhi, thani vazhi,” by accumulating 165 traffic challans without paying a single fine. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP), however, is no longer letting him have his way. E-challan help desks were set up at 15 locations from September 21 to 30 the initiative was later extended until October 15 — to alert and collect pending fines from motorists. Recognising the need for a permanent solution, the GCTP has announced that these help desks will now operate during the first 10 days of every month moving forward. While the motorist remains unfazed by his growing tally, the traffic police have their work cut out. After all, having one’s own way does not mean getting away without paying.

Gautham Selvarajan

Meth-od gone wrong

The arrest of TVK functionary N Boobalan by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence following a `100-crore crystal methamphetamine seizure has dealt a heavy blow to the party’s anti-drug crusade. Seizing the opportunity, DMK chief MK Stalin took a sharp swipe at the TVK, branding it a “Breaking Bad” party. Alluding to the television series where Walter White cooks up blue crystal, Stalin quipped that this ‘real-life protagonist’ had come up with powder instead. Meanwhile, the TVK hit the “delete character” button, expelling Boobalan from the party. Ironically, earlier this year, Boobalan had protested against a Tasmac outlet, even posting a reel set to cinematic BGM.

ENS