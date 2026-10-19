Silent heroes who assist flights navigate India’s skies

CHENNAI: Thousands of aircraft cross Indian airspace daily, guided by around 5,000 air traffic professionals working round the clock. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) manages 2.8 million square nautical miles of airspace, including 1.76 million sq nm over the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean.

As air travel grows, controllers must keep aircraft safely apart while minimising delays. They guide flights from engine start to shutdown, handing them over between ground, tower, approach, area and oceanic control units.

The job demands rigorous training, regular fitness assessments and constant updates to procedures. Monsoon storms, congested radio frequencies and technical glitches can complicate operations. During emergencies, controllers clear surrounding airspace, alert rescue teams and provide pilots with runway and weather information.

Marking their day on October 20, controllers remain central to aviation safety despite growing automation. The AAI is investing more than Rs 1,500 crore in predictive software, oceanic data links, surveillance stations and protection against GPS spoofing.