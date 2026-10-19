Six-year-old among three killed as car rams into mini-truck near Vikravandi

VILLUPURAM: Three persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and three others — all relatives — sustained severe injuries after their car crashed into a fish-laden mini-truck travelling ahead near V Salai in Vikravandi early on Sunday.

According to police, the victims, hailing from Selaiyur near Tambaram, were returning to Chennai after visiting their relatives in Thoothukudi. Police said A John Britto (33), who was driving the speeding car, lost control of the vehicle, and it rammed into the rear side of the truck. Britto, his mother A Thangabai (60), and his niece R Evanjelin (6) died on the spot.

Three other occupants of the car — Britto’s brother A Rajkumar (38), A Latha Christy (36), and R Jesy Sena (10) — who sustained severe injuries, have been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam. The police said the bodies of the deceased would be sent to Chennai once the autopsy is concluded at the Villupuram hospital. Vikravandi police registered a case and initiated an investigation.