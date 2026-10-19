Stalin accuses Vijay of negligence over Tamil Nadu’s law and order, drug trafficking

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to monitor the state’s law and order situation, citing a series of murders and alleged drug trafficking networks. He claimed that the Chief Minister’s negligence was costing lives.
Expressing concern over the state’s law and order situation, the former Chief Minister accused the government of “absolute negligence”. He alleged that Tamil Nadu was fast becoming a hub for synthetic drug manufacturing, while the police department remained ineffective.
Highlighting recent violent crimes, Stalin referred to the murder of a man in Dindigul district, who was allegedly killed in front of his wife shortly after signing his bail register. He also cited a similar incident in Sivaganga, where a history-sheeter named Madan, who was out on bail in a murder case, was chased and hacked to death in broad daylight.
“I had previously questioned whether criminals out on bail are being monitored at all. The Sivaganga murder proves that the police are doing absolutely nothing constructive. This is a murder caused entirely by police apathy,” Stalin said in a statement.
He also highlighted the case near Perundurai in which a nurse was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered. Her body was reportedly recovered five days later.
The DMK leader then targeted the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), alleging that some of its functionaries were involved in drug trafficking networks and believed they were protected by their political connections.
Referring to the recent arrest of a TVK union secretary in Vedaranyam for allegedly smuggling ganja, Stalin said another party functionary, known as ‘Meth’ Boopalan, had also been arrested in the same district. He alleged that Boopalan was attempting to turn Tamil Nadu into a major manufacturing hub for methamphetamine.
“Are party cadres learning this by watching the Chief Minister’s movies? Is the state police incapable of nabbing them, or did they deliberately turn a blind eye for so long because the accused belonged to the ruling party?” Stalin asked, demanding accountability.
The opposition leader said effective action against drug trafficking required Vijay to first rein in members of his own party and ensure that the police force functioned effectively.
He also accused the Chief Minister of holding the Home portfolio in name only.
“Has the Chief Minister outsourced the police department just as he distributed his other portfolios to fellow ministers?” Stalin asked.
Concluding his statement with a direct criticism of Vijay, who recently launched an anti-drug campaign, Stalin said, “CM sir, your negligence is costing lives. You told the youth to ‘Quit Drugs, Choose Sports’. Now, it is time for you to leave your rest, take control of your department, and act.”
During the campaign event, Vijay wrote the awareness slogan “Sports-ah Edu, Drugs-ah Vidu” (Take up sports, quit drugs) on a campaign board.
(With inputs from PTI)