Stalin accuses Vijay of negligence over Tamil Nadu’s law and order, drug trafficking

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to monitor the state’s law and order situation, citing a series of murders and alleged drug trafficking networks. He claimed that the Chief Minister’s negligence was costing lives.

Expressing concern over the state’s law and order situation, the former Chief Minister accused the government of “absolute negligence”. He alleged that Tamil Nadu was fast becoming a hub for synthetic drug manufacturing, while the police department remained ineffective.

Highlighting recent violent crimes, Stalin referred to the murder of a man in Dindigul district, who was allegedly killed in front of his wife shortly after signing his bail register. He also cited a similar incident in Sivaganga, where a history-sheeter named Madan, who was out on bail in a murder case, was chased and hacked to death in broad daylight.

“I had previously questioned whether criminals out on bail are being monitored at all. The Sivaganga murder proves that the police are doing absolutely nothing constructive. This is a murder caused entirely by police apathy,” Stalin said in a statement.