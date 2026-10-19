TN CM reviews rain relief work, asks ministers to return to city

CHENNAI: Following the extreme weather event that brought over 30 cm of rain to parts of Chennai overnight, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visited Ripon Buildings on Sunday afternoon to monitor the flood control room and review mitigation measures. The city recorded an average rainfall of around 11 cm, with Parrys receiving the highest at 36.34 cm on Saturday night.

During the review meeting, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials told Vijay that 219 flood-prone locations had been identified and 1,189 pieces of equipment had been deployed for mitigation and emergency response, with 217 relief centres kept ready. Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said five of them were opened ahead of the rain for residents of old and dilapidated buildings.

Vijay had directed the seven ministers appointed as district in-charges to return to Chennai and join the monitoring. PWD and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna, coordinator for all 15 zones in Chennai district, also inspected parts of the city. GCC Mayor R Priya was absent from Sunday’s flood mitigation inspection.

At the review meeting, the CM congratulated the GCC officials for ensuring that most arterial roads stayed dry for the public on Sunday despite the heavy rain the previous night.

“While there was a forecast for heavy rain, we were not expecting a downpour of this scale,” Sameeran told reporters. The corporation deployed 15,000 personnel through the night, as some areas received 36.34 cm of rain within four to five hours.