TN plans to fund degrees in world’s top 100 varsities, make students pay in kind

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to roll out a landmark scheme to fully fund the tuition and living costs of TN students who secure admissions to the world’s top 100 universities such as Stanford, Harvard, Oxford, and Cambridge.

Under the proposed scheme, eligible scholars would have their full academic and overseas living expenses covered in return for a commitment to contribute to the state’s development for three years after their graduation.

The obligation can be fulfilled through three specific ways: working as policy advisers or consultants to the government, serving as visiting faculty at higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu, or setting up enterprises and investing in the state.

The ‘Respect for Knowledge’ proposal, which figures in TVK’s vision document for the Higher Education Department, aims to bring the expertise students acquire at leading international institutions back to Tamil Nadu through roles in government, higher education, and industry.

The proposal is intended to address concerns over brain drain by making overseas education an investment for the betterment of Tamil Nadu’s own institutions and economy, officials said.

According to a rough estimate, 35,000 to 40,000 students from Tamil Nadu go abroad for higher education each year. Of them, around 5% to 6% enrol in the world’s top 100 universities.

Officials also said graduates could bring global expertise into policymaking, strengthen teaching and research, and mentor students in the state. The details, however, are still being worked out.