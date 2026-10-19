TNRERA can’t act on realtors for plan violations: Tribunal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (TNREAT) has ruled that the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) doesn’t have the powers to act against builders for deviating from approved building plans and only the planning authority concerned can initiate action against such violations.

Setting aside a TNRERA order against Newry Properties Private Limited, the tribunal said the dispute concerned a statutory notice issued by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and could not be adjudicated by TNRERA.

The case relates to alleged deviations from the approved plan at the Newry Shanmita commercial complex. The CMDA issued a Form-IV notice in January 2025, citing violations, including changes to the approved floor layout, double-ceiling height, and access arrangements in the commercial block. The complainants, who are buyers, approached TNRERA seeking revised planning approval, rectification of the alleged violations and physical access to the commercial block.