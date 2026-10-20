CM Vijay announces Rs 1,545.50 Cr development projects for Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies

CHENNAI: Following TVK winning the by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a package of development projects for both constituencies, covering drinking water supply, agriculture, education, healthcare, housing and civic infrastructure at an estimated cost of Rs 1,545.50 crore.

The departments concerned have been instructed to implement the above announcements at the earliest.

In Madurantakam constituency, a check dam will be constructed across the Pukkathurai stream at Athimanam village at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. The sluices of a Public Works Department lake at Sembundi village panchayat will be renovated at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore, while desilting and bank-strengthening works at Nelvai will cost around Rs 1.30 crore. A community hall will be built at Thinnalur at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh.

To support farmers, six paddy procurement centres will be established at a total cost of Rs 1.80 crore. A semi-covered warehouse with a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes will be constructed at Athur at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore to store procured paddy. A state seed farm spread over 25 acres will also be established at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

A Government Arts and Science College for Women will be established at Acharapakkam at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. The Madurantakam Government Hospital will get an accident and emergency care unit costing around Rs 10 crore.

Water conservation measures include a feasibility study and preparation of a Detailed Project Report for a proposed high-level check dam across the Palar river between Padalam and Udayambakkam. The 30-km Madurantakam High-Level Canal, constructed in 1984, will be desilted to improve water supply to 30 lakes, and its infrastructure will be renovated in phases.