CM Vijay announces Rs 1,545.50 Cr development projects for Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies

CHENNAI: Following TVK winning the by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a package of development projects for both constituencies, covering drinking water supply, agriculture, education, healthcare, housing and civic infrastructure at an estimated cost of Rs 1,545.50 crore.
The departments concerned have been instructed to implement the above announcements at the earliest.
In Madurantakam constituency, a check dam will be constructed across the Pukkathurai stream at Athimanam village at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. The sluices of a Public Works Department lake at Sembundi village panchayat will be renovated at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore, while desilting and bank-strengthening works at Nelvai will cost around Rs 1.30 crore. A community hall will be built at Thinnalur at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh.
To support farmers, six paddy procurement centres will be established at a total cost of Rs 1.80 crore. A semi-covered warehouse with a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes will be constructed at Athur at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore to store procured paddy. A state seed farm spread over 25 acres will also be established at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.
A Government Arts and Science College for Women will be established at Acharapakkam at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. The Madurantakam Government Hospital will get an accident and emergency care unit costing around Rs 10 crore.
Water conservation measures include a feasibility study and preparation of a Detailed Project Report for a proposed high-level check dam across the Palar river between Padalam and Udayambakkam. The 30-km Madurantakam High-Level Canal, constructed in 1984, will be desilted to improve water supply to 30 lakes, and its infrastructure will be renovated in phases.
A tourism and recreational park will be developed at Madurantakam Lake. A hostel for working women, a knowledge centre for educated youth costing around Rs 3 crore, and a weekly market costing around Rs 4 crore will also be established in Madurantakam Municipality. New stormwater drainage systems will be provided.
The Pukkathurai Government High School will be upgraded to a Higher Secondary School, while a mini sports ground will be established at Karunguzhi at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh. An additional 25-MVA transformer will be installed at the Madurantakam substation at a cost of around Rs 3 crore.
New houses with basic amenities will be provided to economically weaker and homeless families in the Madurantakam area through the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. Additional bus services will also be introduced across Chengalpattu district to help farmers transport their produce and make travel easier for school and college students.
For Dharapuram Assembly constituency, a new combined drinking water supply scheme, drawing water from the Cauvery, will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1,439 crore to serve 1,232 rural habitations. The project will cover the Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Kundadam, Pongalur and Vellakoil panchayat unions, along with seven village panchayats in Mulanur and 17 in Palladam. The announcement noted that 1,223 of the district's 2,455 rural habitations were already receiving water under the existing scheme.
The Chief Minister also announced the distribution of 2,700 free house-site pattas to homeless people in Dharapuram constituency. Steps will be taken to issue pattas to around 87 families who have lived in houses they built over the past 20 years at Majara Kuruvappa Naickenpalayam in Chinnaputhur village.
Irrigation infrastructure will be improved through 159 desilting works across Tiruppur district at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. In Dharapuram constituency, irrigation channels and canals extending for approximately 271 km will be cleared of sand deposits, bushes and thorny vegetation. New overhead water storage tanks will be built in Dharapuram, Mulanur and Kundadam, providing around 13,000 drinking water connections. A new Fire and Rescue Services station will also be established at Mulanur.
In Dharapuram Municipality, drinking water infrastructure, including an overhead storage tank, will be improved at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore. Solid waste management works will receive another Rs 6 crore, while street lighting projects will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh. Improvements to stormwater drains have also been announced
Following TVK winning the by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a package of development projects for both constituencies, covering drinking water supply, agriculture, education, healthcare, housing and civic infrastructure at an estimated cost of Rs 1,545.50 crore. The departments concerned have been instructed to implement the above announcements at the earliest.
In Madurantakam constituency, a check dam will be constructed across the Pukkathurai stream at Athimanam village at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. The sluices of a Public Works Department lake at Sembundi village panchayat will be renovated at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore, while desilting and bank-strengthening works at Nelvai will cost around Rs 1.30 crore. A community hall will be built at Thinnalur at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh.
To support farmers, six paddy procurement centres will be established at a total cost of Rs 1.80 crore. A semi-covered warehouse with a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes will be constructed at Athur at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore to store procured paddy. A state seed farm spread over 25 acres will also be established at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.
A Government Arts and Science College for Women will be established at Acharapakkam at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. The Madurantakam Government Hospital will get an accident and emergency care unit costing around Rs 10 crore.
Water conservation measures include a feasibility study and preparation of a Detailed Project Report for a proposed high-level check dam across the Palar river between Padalam and Udayambakkam. The 30-km Madurantakam High-Level Canal, constructed in 1984, will be desilted to improve water supply to 30 lakes, and its infrastructure will be renovated in phases.
A tourism and recreational park will be developed at Madurantakam Lake. A hostel for working women, a knowledge centre for educated youth costing around Rs 3 crore, and a weekly market costing around Rs 4 crore will also be established in Madurantakam Municipality. New stormwater drainage systems will be provided.
The Pukkathurai Government High School will be upgraded to a Higher Secondary School, while a mini sports ground will be established at Karunguzhi at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh. An additional 25-MVA transformer will be installed at the Madurantakam substation at a cost of around Rs 3 crore.
New houses with basic amenities will be provided to economically weaker and homeless families in the Madurantakam area through the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. Additional bus services will also be introduced across Chengalpattu district to help farmers transport their produce and make travel easier for school and college students.
For Dharapuram Assembly constituency, a new combined drinking water supply scheme, drawing water from the Cauvery, will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1,439 crore to serve 1,232 rural habitations. The project will cover the Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Kundadam, Pongalur and Vellakoil panchayat unions, along with seven village panchayats in Mulanur and 17 in Palladam. The announcement noted that 1,223 of the district's 2,455 rural habitations were already receiving water under the existing scheme.
The Chief Minister also announced the distribution of 2,700 free house-site pattas to homeless people in Dharapuram constituency. Steps will be taken to issue pattas to around 87 families who have lived in houses they built over the past 20 years at Majara Kuruvappa Naickenpalayam in Chinnaputhur village.
Irrigation infrastructure will be improved through 159 desilting works across Tiruppur district at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. In Dharapuram constituency, irrigation channels and canals extending for approximately 271 km will be cleared of sand deposits, bushes and thorny vegetation. New overhead water storage tanks will be built in Dharapuram, Mulanur and Kundadam, providing around 13,000 drinking water connections. A new Fire and Rescue Services station will also be established at Mulanur.
In Dharapuram Municipality, drinking water infrastructure, including an overhead storage tank, will be improved at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore. Solid waste management works will receive another Rs 6 crore, while street lighting projects will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh. Improvements to stormwater drains have also been announced.