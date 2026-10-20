DRI seizure sparks political row as Palaniswami targets CM Vijay over Drug racket

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of staying silent on an international drug racket along the Tamil Nadu coast, asking if the ruling party knew about it.

Questioning why the Vijay's complete silence prevailed even after the Union Finance Ministry officially detailed the multi-crore international drug racket operating along the state's coastline, Palaniswami said, "so, can we assume that this drug issue is happening with the knowledge of the ruling party leadership and with their help? Will the news disappear only if your party members are unable to take responsibility for the crime and answer, and threaten the media?."

Citing the release from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on a major crackdown on organised drug trafficking, leading to the seizure of 137 kg crystal methamphetamine, a banned synthetic drug, from a coastal village in Nagapattinam district, he said this was one of the biggest narcotics seizures in Tamil Nadu's coastal region in recent years.

In the operation during October 16 and 17, the DRI successfully uncovering a suspected coastal drug-trafficking network attempting to smuggle the narcotic substances to Sri Lanka through mid-sea transfer.

The value of the seized contraband in the illicit drug market is estimated to be in excess of Rs 100 crore.