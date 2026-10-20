Madras HC grants divorce to hearing impaired-person after finding wife torturing him

CHENNAI: Overturning the order of a family court which refused to dissolve a marriage, the Madras High Court has granted divorce to a hearing and speech impaired person after finding him suffering at his wife’s hand who had gone to the extreme extent of locking him up in the bathroom.

A division bench of justices M Dhandapani and AD Maria Clete passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by the husband, hailing from Karaikal in Puducherry Union Territory, praying for setting aside the May 22, 2020 order of the Family Court in Karaikal, which dismissed his divorce petition.

The appellant’s marriage with the respondent, who is from Nagapattinam, was solemnized on Sep. 8, 2013 as per Hindu rites and customs. The couple was blessed with a male child. In the meantime, they developed a misunderstanding and the respondent refused to live with him; since then, she had been staying with her parents.

According to the appellant’s counsel, he was even ready to desert his mother a mentally-ill sister, to continue the matrimonial life but she was not ready for it. Subsequently, he filed the divorce petition in 2017.

Stating that the appellant was a hearing and speech-impaired person, the counsel submitted that his wife subjected him to torture by locking him up in the bathroom.