Bereft of caste certificates, tribal kids in TN's Tiruvannamalai drop out of schools.

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Around 46 families belonging to the Kattunayakkan tribal community in Vayaloor village in Tiruvannamalai have allegedly been struggling to obtain caste certificates for several years. Members of the community submitted a petition to Tiruvannamalai collector Vandana Garg on October 18, seeking intervention.

The families have been living on Kulathu Medu Street in Jameen Kudalur post, Vayaloor village, within Pennathur block, for the past 70 years, residents said. The Kattunayakkans are classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) under the Scheduled Tribes category.

The absence of caste certificates has affected the education of at least 20 students, residents said. Kannan R, a community member, said his daughter had to discontinue her education after Class 11 as she was allegedly not allowed to appear for her examination without a caste certificate. Several other students, including his elder son, have also been unable to pursue higher education and had to drop out midway, he said. Some have since taken up daily-wage work to earn a living.

The residents said revenue officials had asked them to produce documents belonging to their grandfathers to establish their community identity. As they did not possess the required documents, they were unable to proceed with their applications. They alleged that their petitions to the collector, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector and Village Administrative Officer have remained pending for years.