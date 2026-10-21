Check dam in TN's Kanuvai nears overflow; locals seek traffic restrictions

COIMBATORE: With the Kanuvai check dam along the Kanuvai-Panneermadai Road nearing its full capacity amid continuous rainfall, residents of surrounding areas have urged the authorities to take precautionary measures, including restricting traffic on the road, as the stretch will be submerged if the check dam overflows.

They have also renewed their demand for the construction of a bridge across the water channel, a proposal that has remained under consideration for several years.

The Kanuvai checkdam plays a significant role in regulating the flow of water from the Thadagam region. The stream carries rainwater from the hills towards the checkdam, from where one section flows into the Sanganoor Canal, a major tributary of the Noyyal River, while another channel diverts water towards Chinnavedampatti Lake.

During the monsoon, the stream carries a substantial volume of water from the Thadagam hills, which is a major water source to the Noyyal River and Chinnavedampatti Lake. However, the road connecting Kanuvai and Panneermadai, which serves as a vital link for several surrounding villages, passes directly through the checkdam's spillway. Locals said, the road gets submerged whenever the checkdam overflows, posing a risk to motorists and other commuters.

With the water level rising steadily due to continuous rainfall, residents fear that the checkdam could overflow at any time. They have urged the authorities to issue advance warnings, monitor the water level closely and take steps to prevent commuters from entering the submerged stretch, particularly during night hours when visibility is poor.