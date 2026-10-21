CM Joseph Vijay gifts Rs 1,545 crore schemes for bypoll seats won by TVK

Madurantakam to get 20K MT paddy warehouse

Several other initiatives were also announced for Dharapuram. For Madurantakam, the announcements include a 20,000-tonne semi-covered paddy warehouse at Athur at a cost of Rs 20 crore and a 25-acre state seed farm for Rs 10 crore.

The government has also proposed setting up six paddy procurement centres at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore, constructing a check dam at Athimanam for Rs 5 crore, renovating lake sluices at Sembundi for Rs 4.50 crore, carrying out desilting and bank-strengthening works at Nelvai for Rs 1.30 crore, and constructing a community hall at Thinnalur for Rs 70 lakh.

Citing Articles 164(3) and 14 of the Constitution, AIADMK lawyers’ wing secretary IS Inbadurai said the CM is bound to ensure equality before the law and equal protection for all. He questioned whether Vijay was governing all 234 constituencies impartially or extending preferential treatment to constituencies where his party had won.

A former DMK minister and sitting MLA described the announcements as a double-edged sword for the opposition. “Although it is kind of luring people to vote for TVK, criticising it would make us look bad, as if we are against the welfare schemes,” he said.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the government should treat all Assembly constituencies equally. Selectively announcing schemes for two constituencies after winning them was aimed at influencing voters in the five other constituencies where by-elections are due, he alleged.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandiyan said there was nothing wrong with announcing welfare schemes, but doing so with an eye on garnering votes was wrong.

VB-G RAM G job days increased to 150 in TN

Chennai: The TN government has raised the annual employment guarantee under the VB-G RAM G scheme from 125 to 150 days for women-headed households, single women, persons with disabilities and SC/ST families

(With inputs from Prabhakar Tamilarasu)