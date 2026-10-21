Colleague murders nurse in Erode for four sovereigns of gold, dumps body

ERODE: A 23-year-old male nurse was arrested for allegedly killing a 26-year-old nurse in Vijayamangalam of Erode, and then dumping her body near a toll plaza. The victim, who reportedly went missing on October 14, was found dead on October 17.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, S Saravanan of Andipalayam in Tiruppur, residing at Perundurai in Erode, is pursuing a nursing assistant course at the Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai.

He was also working as a nursing staff member for nine months at a private hospital in Tiruppur district. Police said the victim, R Uthra of Poonkulam near Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram, was working at the same hospital as the suspect since October 3.

On October 14, Uthra’s husband Ranjith Kumar (27) went to the hospital to pick her but he was told that she had already left for home. When he returned, he did not find her at their house. Later, he filed a missing person complaint. On October 17, Uthra’s body was recovered in a decomposed state.