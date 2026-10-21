Ensure uninterrupted service in govt, pvt hospitals: Health Minister K G Arunraj

CHENNAI: Health Minister K G Arunraj has asked health secretary Darez Ahamed to direct all district collectors and health officials to ensure hospitals remain functional and medical services continue without disruption during the northeast monsoon.

In a letter to the secretary on Monday, Arunraj said hospitals must coordinate with the state electricity board and the public works department (PWD) to ensure generators are installed in flood-prone locations and have adequate fuel. Government and private hospitals must have uninterrupted oxygen supply and maintain an emergency stock sufficient for at least seven days.

Further, hospitals must ensure ventilators and other life-saving equipment are in working order and available in adequate numbers. Medical services should be arranged in advance for flood-prone areas and relief camps, the minister said.