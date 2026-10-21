Ex-BJP leader Annamalai invokes PM Modi’s 2011 ‘war against Centre’ remark to defend stand on CJP protesters

Former IPS officer and ex-Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2011 “waged a war against the Central government” remark to defend his criticism of the Centre over the detention of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters in New Delhi, amid a fresh round of attacks from BJP supporters over his stand.

In a post on X, Annamalai said Modi, then Gujarat Chief Minister, had made the remark while condemning the midnight police crackdown on anti-corruption protesters at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan in 2011.

He said Modi had been right to make the statement, adding that questioning alleged violations of due process in a democracy should not invite attacks or accusations of being a foreign agent.

"In 2011, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, stated that if his hands had not been tied, he would have gone to Delhi and waged a war against the Central government", he noted.

"In my opinion, what the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it".

"Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases".

"If you question the violation of due process of law in a democracy, you would be called names, and a barrage of attacks would follow, including being labelled a Foreign Agent," Annamalai said in his post.