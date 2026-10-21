Farmers in TN's Thovalai sell paddy in open market at a loss

KANNIYAKUMARI: Many paddy farmers in and around Chenbagaramanputhoor in Thovalai taluk alleged that they had to sell the harvested crop to traders in the open market at a lower price after the direct paddy procurement centre (DPC) refused to purchase it, citing high moisture and other conditions.

Farmers of Chenbagaramanputhoor and nearby areas such as Kannanputhoor, Chozhapuram, Layam, Sanmugapuram, Ananthapadmanabhapuram, Puliyanvilai and Thovalai used to sell their harvested paddy at the DPC at Chenbagaramanputhooor, said Chenbagaramanputhoor farmers’ association president N Rakkisamuthu.

Paddy is grown in around 1,500 acres in these areas. There was intermittent rain when harvesting began here at the beginning of this month.

More than 90% of farmers could not sell their harvested crop at the DPC. They sold the paddy to traders in the open market for a lower price, incurring around Rs 10,000 loss per acre, he added.

Echoing Rakkisamuthu, farmer V Thiruvalluvan from Kannanputhoor said as the DPC imposed many conditions, farmers had to keep the paddy in sacks and pile them at the DPC.