FSSAI warns of action against unsafe transport of perishable food

COIMBATORE: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a stern advisory over negligence in handling, storage and transportation of perishable food items. The advisory was issued following reports of violations in several states, including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, where special drives are currently under way.
It noted that commodities such as khoa, paneer, meat and fish are not transported in proper conditions, with the right temperature.
"Due to their perishable nature, these items are highly prone to microbial growth and spoilage, which can adversely affect food safety and public health," it said.
According to officials, as per Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, all food business operators are required to maintain prescribed temperatures throughout the supply chain, from procurement to delivery to the end consumer, including during chilling, transportation, storage and distribution.
In view of this, FSSAI has directed all operators involved in the manufacture, packing, storage, transport, distribution and sale of perishable foods to ensure strict compliance.
The operators have been asked to transport food only in clean, covered and hygienic vehicles suitable for food, maintain prescribed temperature conditions at all stages, and use only food-grade packaging materials. The advisory specifically warns against packing or carrying products in gunny bags or other non-food-grade coverings that compromise safety.
It further states that products must be protected from dust, moisture, pests, physical damage and cross-contamination during storage, loading, unloading and transportation. Operators must also maintain proper records and traceability of consignments and produce invoices or relevant documents when demanded by authorities, said a senior official.
The FSSAI has also requested commissioners of food safety of all states and union territories, Indian Railways and its regional directors to direct licensing authorities and food safety officers to maintain strict vigil during inspections and transportation checks.
It warned that appropriate action, including seizure and destruction of non-compliant consignments, will be initiated under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. The order was issued across the state on Monday.