FSSAI warns of action against unsafe transport of perishable food

COIMBATORE: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a stern advisory over negligence in handling, storage and transportation of perishable food items. The advisory was issued following reports of violations in several states, including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, where special drives are currently under way.

It noted that commodities such as khoa, paneer, meat and fish are not transported in proper conditions, with the right temperature.

"Due to their perishable nature, these items are highly prone to microbial growth and spoilage, which can adversely affect food safety and public health," it said.

According to officials, as per Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, all food business operators are required to maintain prescribed temperatures throughout the supply chain, from procurement to delivery to the end consumer, including during chilling, transportation, storage and distribution.

In view of this, FSSAI has directed all operators involved in the manufacture, packing, storage, transport, distribution and sale of perishable foods to ensure strict compliance.