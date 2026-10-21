‘Height of fascism’: Seeman slams TVK over arrest of NTK’s candidate

CHENNAI: Leaders of opposition parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, PMK, CPI, DMDK and NTK, on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Dharapuram bypoll candidate M Karthika and several party colleagues in connection with election-related complaints, and demanded their immediate release.

NTK leader Seeman, in a statement, alleged that the arrests were politically motivated and called them the “height of fascism”. He accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to maintain law and order and public peace in Tamil Nadu, while using the police for political vendetta. Demanding the immediate release of his party functionaries, Seeman warned the government of consequences if it failed to act.

Meanwhile, DMK president M K Stalin said that when Karthika had criticised the DMK and its ideological leaders in the past, the party responded by defending its position on ideological grounds rather than attempting to silence women leaders by putting them behind bars.