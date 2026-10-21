Just 24 Tamil Nadu trans students enrol for UG courses

CHENNAI: Of the 97,244 students admitted to undergraduate courses in 181 government arts and science colleges in the state in 2026-27, only 24 are transgender persons.

The number is low at the postgraduate level as well, with just 12 transgender students among 14,252 admissions. The low enrolment highlights the barriers transgender persons face in accessing higher education.

To understand these challenges and identify solutions, the TN State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) will soon conduct a detailed study on the participation of transgender persons in higher education.

The study will examine reasons for dropouts, social stigma, financial difficulties and institutional experiences. It will also assess the effectiveness of scholarships, reservation policies, counselling services and campus inclusion practices.

Based on the findings, TANSCHE will recommend measures to improve access, enrolment, retention and support for transgender students. “We will examine enrolment patterns, access barriers and support systems,” said TANSCHE vice-chairman M P Vijayakumar. The study will involve field interactions with transgender persons and consultations with stakeholders.