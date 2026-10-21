Just 24 Tamil Nadu trans students enrol for UG courses

CHENNAI: Of the 97,244 students admitted to undergraduate courses in 181 government arts and science colleges in the state in 2026-27, only 24 are transgender persons.
The number is low at the postgraduate level as well, with just 12 transgender students among 14,252 admissions. The low enrolment highlights the barriers transgender persons face in accessing higher education.
To understand these challenges and identify solutions, the TN State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) will soon conduct a detailed study on the participation of transgender persons in higher education.
The study will examine reasons for dropouts, social stigma, financial difficulties and institutional experiences. It will also assess the effectiveness of scholarships, reservation policies, counselling services and campus inclusion practices.
Based on the findings, TANSCHE will recommend measures to improve access, enrolment, retention and support for transgender students. “We will examine enrolment patterns, access barriers and support systems,” said TANSCHE vice-chairman M P Vijayakumar. The study will involve field interactions with transgender persons and consultations with stakeholders.
In its recent budget, the TN government announced a full scholarship scheme for 50 transgender students pursuing higher education in government colleges and state universities. Each beneficiary will receive `2 lakh towards tuition fees and living expenses.
During preliminary research for the scheme, TANSCHE found that many transgender students struggle to enter college, while several who enrol are unable to complete their courses.”One major problem identified during the preliminary study was the lack of accommodation. Many transgender students are abandoned by their families and face financial difficulties, social stigma and a lack of transgender-friendly hostels. These challenges force them to drop out,” a TANSCHE official said.
The scholarship scheme was designed to cover tuition fees, living costs and medical expenses. However, officials acknowledge that financial assistance alone may not be enough and that educational institutions must also become more inclusive. TANSCHE is awaiting a government order to invite applications for the scheme. Identifying 50 eligible beneficiaries could itself be a challenge, officials said. The council also plans to introduce a mentorship programme to guide transgender students after graduation.
The 2011 Census recorded 22,364 transgender persons in TN. The actual number could have at least doubled in the last 15 years, an activist said. After the recent SIR exercise, out of the state’s total electorate of 5.67 crore, the number of transgenders stood at 7,617.