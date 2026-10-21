Justice delayed as vacancies hit TN prosecution directorate

CHENNAI: Public scrutiny surrounding the Pocso allegations against GEM Granites chairman Veeramani (84) has spotlighted the systemic infirmities in timely arrest and prosecution of suspects for crimes. The crisis is compounded by the fact that the Directorate of Prosecution — the agency tasked with overseeing criminal cases — is stretched thin, with nearly 23% (116) of its sanctioned posts lying vacant. Prosecutors also alleged that a matching number of new positions in the directorate, awaited for long, are also yet to be created.

According to a report submitted by the directorate to the Home Department, 116 of the 505 sanctioned posts are vacant as of September 1, 2026. Of these, 103 of 426 posts are vacant in the prosecution department, and 13 of 79 sanctioned posts in other departments to which prosecution department officials are deputed are vacant.

The vacancies span the posts of Director of Prosecution, Deputy Director of Prosecution, Assistant Director of Prosecution (Administrative Works), Additional Public Prosecutor, and Assistant Public Prosecutors Grades I and II.

As per sources, the sanctioned posts have remained vacant for more than 2.5 years. Prosecutors also claimed that, despite consistent demand, more than 100 non-sanctioned posts of Additional Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors Grades I and II had not been created across TN for more than a decade.

TNIE spoke to at least five public prosecutors, who said these vacancies were affecting the speedy disposal of cases, including Pocso cases before Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), while placing prosecutors under considerable strain. Several of them said they were forced to work even when ill.

Prosecutors told TNIE that when a public prosecutor is unavailable, there may be adjournments. “In-charge public prosecutors are deputed in a case if a public prosecutor is not available, but they often lack continuity and tend to work mechanically,” they said.