Kerala spa rescue: Tamil Nadu police probe exploitation of AP girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: Vandalur All Women Police Station (AWPS) is verifying allegations of sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl, a native of Andhra Pradesh, at a private residence near Guduvanchery railway station in April and May 2025. The orphaned girl’s case came to light after the she was traced by the Kerala police while allegedly being exploited at a spa in Kovalam, Kerala.

The Kovalam police of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram registered a Zero FIR and transferred the specific allegation concerning the girl’s stay near Guduvanchery to Vandalur AWPS for verification on Tuesday, police sources said.

According to Kerala police, the girl’s maternal aunt and the latter’s husband who were responsible to care for her following her parents’ death, allegedly brought her to Kovalam for sexual exploitation. Investigators suspect that they used forged documents, including a fake Aadhaar card, to pass her off as a 20-year-old.

The alleged prolonged abuse came to light after the girl attempted to flee and disclosed the details during counselling. The Thiruvananthapuram City Police have arrested two men, Nishanth (46) of Poovar and Sajith Kumar (47) of Mavelikkara, in connection with the alleged exploitation at the spa. Vandalur AWPS will verify the exact location where she stayed near Guduvanchery and the circumstances of the alleged exploitation, sources said.