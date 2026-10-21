Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu over next two days

A low-pressure area formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days, as torrential overnight showers uprooted trees and inundated low-lying areas in Chennai and other parts of the state.

The low-pressure area formed at 5.30 am on October 21 under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast, and persisted over the same region at 8.30 am, according to the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places on Thursday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places. Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, along with Karaikal in Puducherry, are likely to receive such rainfall.

Widespread rainfall is expected on Friday, with heavy to very heavy showers likely at isolated places in Kanyakumari, the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at one or two places, the IMD said.

The development comes as the northeast monsoon remains active over the state. The trough that extended from the cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast to north coastal Andhra Pradesh at 3.1 km above mean sea level on Tuesday has since become less marked.