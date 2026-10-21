Low pressure may bring heavy rain to TN till Oct 26

The weather system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain for Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts on Wednesday. On Thursday, the warning is likely to extend to Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram. Heavy rain is forecast in several other parts of TN, including the Western Ghats districts and the delta region.

Chennai is likely to get moderate rain on Wednesday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 30°C, with the minimum hovering between 25°C and 26°C.

During the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Amaravathi Pudur and Mangalakudi received 9 cm of rain.

Lightning kills man

A 47-year-old farmer was killed in a lightning strike at Sattirakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Monday evening. The Sattirakudi police said the deceased, Panchanathan of Kakkanenthal, was working in his field when lightning struck him. The body was sent to the Paramakudi GH for post-mortem.