Madras High Court grants divorce to disabled man tortured by his wife

CHENNAI: Overturning the order of a family court which refused to dissolve a marriage, the Madras High Court recently granted divorce to a hearing- and speech-impaired person after finding that he had suffered at his wife’s hands. She had gone to the extent of locking him up in the bathroom.

A division bench of justices M Dhandapani and A D Maria Clete passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by the man, hailing from Karaikal in Puducherry, praying for setting aside the May 22, 2020, order of the family court in Karaikal, which dismissed his divorce petition.

The appellant’s marriage with the respondent, who is from Nagapattinam, was solemnised on September 8, 2013, as per Hindu rites and customs. The couple has a male child. In the meantime, a misunderstanding crept in and the respondent (wife) refused to live with him; since then, she had been staying with her parents.

According to the appellant’s counsel, he was even ready to desert his mother and a mentally ill sister, to continue the matrimonial life but his wife was not. Subsequently, he filed the divorce petition in 2017. The family court in Karaikal dismissed his divorce petition in May 2020, following which he appealed in the Madras High Court.