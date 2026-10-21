Minor landslide disrupts traffic on Anaikatti Road after heavy showers

COIMBATORE: Incessant rainfall over the past few days has thrown normal life out of gear in Coimbatore district, with a minor landslide reported on the Mangarai-Anaikatti state highways road on Monday. The incident affected traffic along the key route connecting Tamil Nadu with Kerala through Anaikatti and Attapadi.

Heavy rains caused waterlogging in several parts of the district, with rainwater entering houses and stormwater drains overflowing in many areas. Flooded streets have made commuting difficult for motorists, adding to the hardships faced by residents.

The situation has been particularly challenging on the outskirts of Coimbatore, where a portion of the hillside along the Mangarai-Anaikatti road gave way following the heavy rainfall. A section of the road caved in, while mud and rocks from the adjoining hills fell onto the highway, obstructing the movement of vehicles.

The affected stretch was also completely inundated, forcing two-wheelers, cars and mini-trucks to struggle through the waterlogged road on Monday and Tuesday, disrupting traffic and affecting transportation between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the state highways department said around 150 to 200 metres of the Anaikatti Road had been affected by the rainfall.

"The damage reported so far was minor, and repair work will begin soon. However, the clearance of debris and restoration work were delayed because earthmovers and their operators were unavailable on Monday and Tuesday owing to the pooja holidays."

The department plans to begin clearing the debris and repairing the damaged portions on Wednesday.