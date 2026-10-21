Nilgiris-born scientist Ashok Kumar features among world’s leading scientists for fourth consecutive year

COIMBATORE: Dr Ashok Kumar, a native of Uppatty village near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, has earned global recognition by featuring among the world's leading scientists in rankings published by Stanford University, USA, in collaboration with Elsevier, for four consecutive years from 2023 to 2026.

With more than 120 research papers published in international journals, his work focuses on waste management, plastic pollution control, waste-to-wealth technologies, biofuel production and renewable energy. He has also been recognised in the career-long impact category, which highlights the cumulative influence of his scientific contributions over the course of his career.

His continued recognition over four consecutive years reflects his sustained commitment to scientific research and his contributions to addressing global environmental challenges.

The son of P Veeramuthu and P Ramayi, both tea plantation workers, Dr Ashok Kumar studied in government schools before rising to international recognition through hard work, determination and a passion for scientific research.

"My research focuses on developing practical solutions to environmental challenges and converting waste into valuable resources. My mission is to protect the environment, promote clean energy, convert waste into useful resources and build a sustainable future for generations to come," he said.

Dr Ashok Kumar currently serves as professor and head of the Centre for Waste Management and Renewable Energy at SIMATS University in Chennai. He also collaborates with universities in several countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Norway, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand, contributing to international research and academic partnerships.