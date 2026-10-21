Nurse held for killing colleague, stealing her jewels in TN's Erode district

ERODE: A 23-year-old male nurse was arrested for allegedly killing a 26-year-old nurse in Vijayamangalam of Erode district, and then dumping her body near a toll plaza. The victim, who reportedly went missing on October 14, was found dead on October 17.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, S Saravanan of Andipalayam in Tiruppur, currently residing at Perundurai in Erode district, is pursuing a nursing assistant course at the Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai.

He was also working as a nursing staff member for nine months at a private hospital in Palla Goundan Palayam of Tiruppur district, a facility owned by a doctor who also serves at the Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital.

According to police, the victim, R Uthra of Poonkulam near Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district, was working at the same hospital as the suspect since October 3.

On October 14, Uthra’s husband Ranjith Kumar (27) went to the hospital to pick her but he was told that she had already left for home. When he returned, he did not find her at their house. Subsequently, he filed a missing person complaint at the Uthukuli police station in Tiruppur district.

On October 17, Uthra’s body was recovered in a decomposed state in Pon Kailash Nagar, near the Vijayamangalam toll plaza. When the body was found, the jewels she was wearing on her neck were found to be missing.

Perundurai police registered a case and five special teams were formed. Police examined CCTV footage and found that Uthra had traveled with Saravanan on his bike.