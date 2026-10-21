Police registers case against DMK councillor over derogatory remarks against CM Joseph Vijay

CHENNAI: The Esplanade police on Monday registered a case against a DMK councillor for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at a party event held on October 7. The police also booked DMK’s Harbour area secretary Murali, who, along with the Chennai East district DMK women’s wing, organised the event at Raja Annamalai Mandram.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by TVK’s Harbour area secretary Udhayakumar, who alleged that the councillor — Sudha Deenadayalan, representing Villivakkam area — used inappropriate language against the CM with the intention to create discord between groups and trigger tension among the public. Udhayakumar also sought action against Sudha and Murali.

The police have registered a case under sections 296(b) (obscene acts and songs), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 353(1)(c) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS, 2023.

“On Tuesday, we summoned Murali and conducted an inquiry. Sudha could not appear due to medical reasons. We plan to question her on another day,” a police officer told TNIE.