Sengottaiyan hints at Vijayabaskar contesting Viralimalai bypoll on TVK ticket

PUDUKKOTTAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K A Sengottaiyan on Wednesday hinted at former Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar returning to the electoral fray, saying he would win and work under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Speaking at a government function in Viralimalai, Sengottaiyan said Vijayabaskar was well-versed in politics and would bring others into the electoral field as well. “There is no need to explain who Vijayabaskar is. He knows all the tricks of the trade. He will soon enter the field but also win. Beyond victory, he will work under our Thalapathy (CM C Joseph Vijay),” Sengottaiyan said.

His remarks have fuelled speculation that Vijayabaskar could be fielded by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the by-election to the Viralimalai Assembly constituency. However, Sengottaiyan did not explicitly confirm whether Vijayabaskar would be the party’s candidate.

Vijayabaskar, a former AIADMK minister, resigned as MLA and quit the party before joining the TVK in July. His resignation left the Viralimalai constituency vacant, with a by-election expected to be held once the electoral process for the seat is cleared.

The remarks come amid preparations for by-elections to several vacant Assembly constituencies in the State, following recent bypolls in Dharapuram and Madurantakam.