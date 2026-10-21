Showers help TN save 5,600 MW, pare costly power procurement

CHENNAI: The onset of the northeast monsoon has led to a significant drop in Tamil Nadu’s electricity demand—by as much as 5,632 MW between October 13 and Monday, enabling the state utility to scale down thermal power generation and avoid buying costly power under recently signed short-term agreements.

The state’s power demand fell to 14,804 MW on October 19 as against 20,436 MW on October 13 – two days before the onset of the northeast monsoon. According to State Load Despatch Centre data accessed by TNIE, the state’s daily power consumption also dropped by 126.924 million units (MU) – from 448.017 MU to 321.093 MU during the period.

“Following the sudden drop in demand, we have reduced thermal power generation by nearly three crore units. Despite the rains, solar power generation has remained steady at 40 MU to 50 MU a day,” a TNPDCL official told TNIE.