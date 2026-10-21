Showers help TN save 5,600 MW, pare costly power procurement

CHENNAI: The onset of the northeast monsoon has led to a significant drop in Tamil Nadu’s electricity demand—by as much as 5,632 MW between October 13 and Monday, enabling the state utility to scale down thermal power generation and avoid buying costly power under recently signed short-term agreements.
The state’s power demand fell to 14,804 MW on October 19 as against 20,436 MW on October 13 – two days before the onset of the northeast monsoon. According to State Load Despatch Centre data accessed by TNIE, the state’s daily power consumption also dropped by 126.924 million units (MU) – from 448.017 MU to 321.093 MU during the period.
“Following the sudden drop in demand, we have reduced thermal power generation by nearly three crore units. Despite the rains, solar power generation has remained steady at 40 MU to 50 MU a day,” a TNPDCL official told TNIE.
The discom had recently signed short-term agreements to procure 1,000 MW of electricity to meet peak-hour demand until October 31. The official, however, said the utility has not purchased the costlier power so far because of the sharp decline in demand. “We may procure the power if demand rises again before October 31,” the official added.
Another official attributed the fall partly to the holidays declared for educational institutions, government offices and some private companies in view of the pooja festival.
The utility expects demand to rise slightly once routine commercial and institutional activities resume on Wednesday. Officials, however, stress the demand trend would depend on rainfall as well.