Tamil Nadu: For 60 weaver families in Ranipet region, monsoon means livelihood pause

RANIPET: Each monsoon, around 60 families of handloom weavers in Vazhaipandal, near Arcot, lose three to four months of income as groundwater floods the four-foot-deep pits housing their looms. The houses, built by now-defunct, silk handloom co-operative society 30 years ago, were not designed to accommodate the looms adequately. Despite repeated protests and petitions, the weavers allege that officials have failed to address their plight.

On Pachai Amman Street in Vazhaipandal, a village on the Arcot border, about 10 km from Arani, identical rows of houses stand side by side. Almost every family is engaged in the traditional silk handloom trade, weaving the famed Arani and Kanchipuram silk sarees.

Siva, 40, a local weaver, says “I typically take 10 days to finish a silk saree and earn a commission of 4,000 to 5,000. It is difficult to do this work alone, without my wife and children. We work as a team,” he says while working on a pink-and-white silk saree with a butta pattern. A weaver’s hands and feet move around 25,000 times to craft a single saree, he adds.

Like several other weaver families, Siva lives in one of the 600-sq-ft houses built by the now-defunct Pachai Amman Silk Handloom Co-operative Society. Each house has a living room, a storeroom, a kitchen and an outdoor toilet. An 8-by-12-ft wooden-framed loom occupies the living room. “Ideally, a handloom room should be 12 ft high, but the ceiling here is only 10 ft,” Siva says. To accommodate the loom, the weavers dug pits about four feet below the floor to install the foot pedals.